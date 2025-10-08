No better time to choose Nigeria than now – Tinubu tells investors

President Bola Tinubu says there is no better time for investors to come and invest in Nigeria than now.

He said this at the maiden Bauchi Investment Summit on Wednesday in Bauchi.

The summit, with the theme “Revealing a Resilient Economy: Optimising Investment Partnerships,” is being organized by the Bauchi government to showcase the state’s investment potential.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the president stated that Nigeria’s external reserve rose to $ 43 billion in September.

“We came to office promising to turn around the fortunes of the country, while the debt service to revenue ratio has shot up to about 100 per cent.

“Today, we are pleased to share that we have reduced it to less than 50 per cent. Our GDP growth rate as of last month stood at 4.23 percent, and oil revenues increased by 411 percent.

“Our external reserve has grown to 43 billion dollars as of September 2025, and I assure investors that there is no better time to join Nigeria than now,” he said.

According to Tinubu, considering its vast arable lands, Bauchi state can advance climate-smart agriculture and commercial outgrower skills.

He highlighted that the state’s natural assets and cultural heritage could boost tourism and hospitality, while its renewable and gas potentials could power industrial processes through a public-private partnership.

The president urged prospective partners to engage with the state governments and relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the federal government to access support.

He commended Gov. Bala Mohammed for organizing the summit and nationwide road show to showcase the investment opportunities of the stage.

Also, Mohammed promised to make the state a safe haven for investors.

“We will make you and your investment safer than us. We will make you more important than us.

“We are going to do a lot in terms of water resource management so that all our local government areas will have water to be driven by solar and gravity at a minimal cost,” Mohammed. Said

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, also tasked leaders to promote good governance as well as monitor various commitments, summits and conferences conducted within the northern states, to evaluate performance for better national development.

Vanguard News