NNPC Limited’s profit after tax drops by 149.54% to N216bn

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

The NNPC Limited’s profit after tax dropped by 59.93 per cent to N216 billion in September 2025, compared to N539 billion in August 2025.

The company’s revenue also decreased by 8.39 per cent to N4.26 trillion in September 2025 from N4.65 trillion in August.

According to the company, crude oil production averaged 1.61 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, down from 1.65 million bpd in August.

Also, Natural gas output dropped to 6.28 million standard cubic feet daily (mscfd) from 6.94 million scfd.

The company, which disclosed these in its September 2025 Monthly Report Summary, said remains committed to completing the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline and Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) gas pipeline project, with substantial progress recorded.

It stated: “All production, sales and financial figures are provisional and subject to reconciliation with relevant stakeholders.”

The company stated that it would “Sustain industry wide collaboration and drive production recovery initiatives, adding that, “Production levels during the period were temporarily moderated due to planned maintenance activities including those at NLNG alongside the phased recovery of previously shut-in assets and delays in the commencement of operations at Oil Mining Leases, OMLs 71 and 72.”

It added: “AKK: Sustained focus is being directed towards completion of the mainline works with substantial progress being recorded. OB3 (River Niger Crossing): Implementation of revised execution strategy underway to ensure delivery within target timelines.”