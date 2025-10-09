Nnamdi Kanu’s matter should be sorted outside the courtroom – Falana

Nnamdi Kanu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- Renowned lawyer , Chief Femi Falana,has said that the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra,IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,is a political matter that should be sorted out of the courtroom.

The Lagos based lawyer who stated this in an interview with journalists during a courtesy call on Governor Alex Otti, at his country home, Umuehim Nvosi ,Isiala Ngwa South council area,Abia State, insisted that there is no basis for not having Kanu’s matter resolved politically.

He said;”I cannot comment on pending proceedings. You understand me? Like you said, the case was in court today (Wednesday), but I believe that it is a matter that should be sorted out outside the courtroom.

“For me, it’s a political case. And if you have a situation where some governments are negotiating with bandits or other criminal elements, there can be no basis for not having that matter resolved politically.”

On the ongoing judicial reforms, the human rights lawyer decried the lack of access to justice for the common man and advocated for the promotion of alternative dispute resolution, stressing that justice is only accessible to politicians and the elites in Nigeria.

“Right now, we have a lot of access to justice by the politicians. Only their cases move in court because political cases are time-bound.

“Other cases for me must be time-bound. People make the mistake of saying that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man. The common man has no means to go to court. The judiciary is the last hope of the elite.

“So, if you want the ordinary people to benefit from the judicial system, you must promote alternative dispute resolution. The majority of our people do not go to the western courts. They patronise traditional rulers and community leaders to resolve problems.

“So, the governments of our country, including that of Abia State, must also reform the customary courts, palaces of traditional rulers where our people have access daily to resolve their disputes.

“So, if people have confidence in their community leaders to dispense justice, we must promote such fora.

“So, I would call on the governments of Nigeria to pay more attention to the traditional judicial system. It’s not enough to satisfy the elite.”

Commending the Governor Otti over what he described as his achievements in office,Falana disclosed that he discussed with him on how to intensify efforts to ensure that the people remain the centre piece of his administration, stressing that the people must benefit from the dividends of democracy.

“I’m familiar with the entire country. I’m familiar with the affairs of Abia State. I’ve been coming here since the inauguration of the civilian government, since 1999.

“And I can say without any fear of contradiction that I have seen signs of governance which was not there before. I have seen evidence of physical development.

“I have gone around. I have seen good roads, I have seen good schools, and hospitals and I am very confident that the Governor can do much more than he has done. And he owes some of us a duty to ensure that he does not disappoint.

“I have also spoken to people. It’s not enough to go around and see physical development without finding out from the people how they are faring. And I have had very positive comments from the people.”