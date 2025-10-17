Nnamdi Kanu: US warns citizens ahead of planned protest in Abuja

: U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills Jr.

The United States Embassy in Abuja has issued a security alert to its citizens ahead of a planned protest in the Federal Capital Territory, scheduled for Monday, October 20, under the banner #FreeNnamdiKanuNow.

The demonstration, convened by activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore, is expected to draw large crowds to Eagle Square and the Central Business District.

Sowore, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 9, announced that the march would be a “historic” and peaceful protest directed toward the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, aimed at demanding the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement published on its website on Friday, the U.S. Embassy cautioned that the planned protest could result in “roadblocks, traffic congestion, and confrontations between police and protestors that could turn violent.”

It advised Americans in Abuja to “avoid this area and severely limit all movement throughout the city on Monday, October 20.”

The Embassy further advised that “children in Abuja stay home from school” and that “domestic staff who travel from outside of Abuja should stay home as well.”

It urged U.S. citizens to “avoid areas where protests are taking place, avoid crowds, and exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.”

Highlighting the possibility of disruptions, the advisory added that Americans should “review personal security plans and keep cell phones charged in case of emergency.”

The protest comes amid renewed agitation for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in custody since June 2021, following his controversial extradition from Kenya. Kanu is currently facing terrorism charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Embassy also reminded U.S. citizens to monitor local news, remain alert in public spaces such as shopping malls, cinemas, and places of worship, and maintain a low profile during the protest period.

