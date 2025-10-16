Nnamdi Kanu: NBA cautions against using protest to undermine judicial, political processes

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Thursday, cautioned against using the Oct. 20 protest for the release of Nnamdi Kanu to undermine the ongoing court hearing and political solution to the matter.

NBA President, Mr Afam Osigwe, SAN, stated this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, had planned to organise the protest for the release of Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Sowore, the 2019 and 2023 presidential candidate of African Action Congress (ACC), had begun mobilisation for what he called a planned peaceful protest against the detention of Kanu.

However, there have also been ongoing calls for a political solution to Kanu’s trial, who is facing an alleged terrorism offence at the Federal High Court before Justice James Omotosho.

Reacting to the planned protest, Osigwe said that though the NBA respects the rights of every Nigerian to demonstrate, the judicial proceedings before the court should not be undermined.

“Let me just say that the NBA as an association respects the rights of every Nigerian to demonstrate.

“The right to demonstrate, in the view of the NBA, is part of the rights to freedom of expression and freedom of association.

“Now, having said that, I also recognise that with respect to the subject matter of the demonstration, there is presently a trial going on before the court.

“And the Nigerian Bar Association will, at all times, recognise that in such situations it becomes the duty of the police to provide protection for them to ensure that either the demonstration is not hijacked by hoodlums or that it does not degenerate and lead to breakdown of law and order.

“We must balance that against the issue of ensuring that the judicial processes which is going on before a court are not in any way undermined.

“We do not unwittingly, give an impression that the judiciary cannot be trusted to do justice to matters pending before the courts,” he said.

The senior lawyer said caution should be exercised so that the trial is not politicised or the ongoing efforts to apply political discourse are not jeopardised.

“I understand that the leaders from the South-East, governors, leaders of Ohanaeze, etc, are presently engaging with the Federal Government about finding a possible solution to this problem.

“And the demonstration should also work in such a way as not to undermine that process and to allow these political stakeholders and leaders of thought to manage that process,” he said.

According to him, the problem with having a mob, which a demonstration may sometimes degenerate into, is that you may know about the beginning but may not be able to control it.

“I appreciate Sowore’s effort to see that a political solution is found for Kanu’s continued detention.

“And I share the sentiment that the government should work to ensure that he is released.

“But the process should be handled in such a way as not to allow people who may want to infiltrate such a thing to escalate it to a point that we may not be able to control it.

“So this process that is going on; the political leaders who are trying to find a solution should be given the opportunity to continue doing what they are doing, holding hand-in-hand, consultations with the government to find a political solution to the problem,” Osigwe said.

He said the best way to resolve the issue is through ongoing engagement by regional leaders, rather than through a protest.

“But that is not to say that I do not respect the rights of those who call for a demonstration.

“But it is such a sensitive matter, and the processes should be done in such a manner as not to pose a security problem or to be hijacked by miscreants.

“I understand the court has adjourned the matter to next week,” he said, adding that things should be done in order not to worsen the situation.

“Which I fear that if a demonstration gets out of hand, it could lead to that,” he said.

Osigwe said there is a need to find more constructive ways of engaging the government to secure Kanu’s release.

Vanguard News