Nnamdi Kanu: Lagos Police deny arresting lone protester

The Police Command in Lagos State has denied apprehending one Mr Declan Ihekaire, who staged a lone “Free Nnamdi Kanu” protest in Iyana Ipaja area of the state.

The command made the clarification in a post shared on its X handle @LagosPoliceNG on Monday after some online media alleged that he was apprehended and detained.

It stated that the police and riot personnel only fired teargas to disperse miscreants and hoodlums who attempted to hijack the protest and cause mayhem among innocent residents.

“Ihekaire was merely cautioned on the need to operate within the confines of the law and to avoid actions capable of inciting violence or disturbing the peace in Lagos.

“He was later allowed to go, ” it stated.

The police said that the exercise, led by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olohundare Jimoh across the state, was aimed at boosting public confidence and reassuring residents of their safety.

According to the statement, the state remains calm and peaceful and urged the residents go about their lawful activities without fear.

(NAN)