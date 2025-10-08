Nnaji : Onoh urges Gov Mbah to join APC

By Dennis Agbo

Following the resignation of the Minister for Innovation Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, President Bola Tinubu’s former campaign spokesman in the south east, Denge Josef Onoh has asked Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State to jettison the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and cross over to take leadership of the national ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

Onoh however extended gratitude to the former Minister for his dedicated service and contributions to the APC during his tenure, expressing confidence that Nnaji will continue to make positive impacts.

Turning his gaze to Governor Mbah, Onoh said that the road ahead for Enugu State now is for renewed unity and strategic leadership within the Enugu APC chapter.

He regretted that the APC in Enugu state has endured needless fractures and disarray since 2015, hindering collective progress and electoral triumphs.

“It is with this in mind that I urge His Excellency, Governor Peter Mbah, to seize the mantle of leading the APC in Enugu State and uniquely to heal these divides. I implore him to prioritize stability, foster reconciliation among stakeholders—from zonal executives to grassroots mobilizers and unify all ranks into a formidable force,” Onoh urged.

He stated that under Mbah’s guidance while ensuring to carry all stakeholders along, the APC can reclaim its stature as the true vehicle for Enugu’s renaissance, transcending past shadows to deliver inclusive growth and security for all.

“Rest assured that as we champion this unity, I pledge my full cooperation and that of my network, not limited to the full meaningful and patriotic support of Mr. President towards our paramount goal in ensuring President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s resounding victory in Enugu State come 2027,” he pledged.

Onoh said that with Governor Mbah at the helm of a cohesive APC in Enugu state, alongside the enduring legacies of former governors of the state such as Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Senator Ken Nnamani —who championed Tinubu’s 2023 campaign in the South East, they can surge forward as one, securing federal patronage, economic dividends, and a brighter tomorrow for the people of state.

“Let us collaborate unreservedly, for in unity lies our strength and triumph. I remain committed to this vision and look forward to our joint efforts ahead of 2027. As I welcome you to our great party in the coming hours.”