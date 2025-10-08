Nnaji-Gate: ADC carpets presidency over minister’s forgery scandal

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s handling of the resignation of former Minister Uche Nnaji amid controversy surrounding his academic credentials, saying the response undermines public confidence in the government’s commitment to integrity and accountability.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC faulted the Presidency’s decision to accept Nnaji’s resignation without further investigation, describing it as a move that treats a matter of public trust as a private affair.

“The decision of President Tinubu to merely accept the former minister’s resignation instead of taking a firmer stance gives the unfortunate impression that the Presidency is not setting the right example on integrity,” the ADC said.

The party expressed concern that Nnaji was allowed to leave office quietly despite widespread questions over the authenticity of the academic and NYSC certificates he presented during his ministerial screening. It warned that such a response could send the wrong message to young Nigerians about the value of honesty in public life.

“We are concerned that the minister was allowed to resign quietly after questions were raised about his credentials. This sends the wrong message to Nigerians, especially the youth, that issues of integrity are not treated seriously in government,” Abdullahi stated.

The ADC referenced reports indicating that both the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) had denied issuing the certificates in question, while court documents reportedly filed by Nnaji showed no record of his graduation from the institution.

“It is important to recall that both UNN and NYSC were said to have disowned the certificates presented for the ministerial screening,” the statement noted.

The party argued that accepting the resignation without due inquiry could erode public confidence in the administration’s commitment to transparency, describing it as part of a recurring pattern of weak accountability in government.

“As mentioned in our earlier statement on this matter, Nigerians are aware that this is not an isolated incident but part of a troubling trend that raises questions about the government’s handling of integrity-related issues,” the ADC added.

The party urged relevant law enforcement agencies to investigate the matter independently, stressing that resignation from office should not exempt anyone from accountability if wrongdoing is established.

“Issues of document falsification must be addressed transparently. If wrongdoing is established, the law should take its course,” Abdullahi stated.