NMA partners Foundation, donates sanitary towels

From left: Dr. Akindele Akintoye; CG NCS, Mr Sylvester Nwakuche (MFR) and Dr Benjamin Olowojebutu.

By Ebele Orakpo

Worried by the poor menstrual hygiene of female inmates in Nigerian Correctional Service, NCS, centres, the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, in partnership with Diatom Impact Foundation, founded by Dr. Akindele Akintoye, has donated sanitary towels to all female inmates in the correctional centres.

During the presentation at the National headquarters of the NCS in Abuja, President of the NMA, Dr. Bala M. Audu, represented by the first Vice-President, Dr. Benjamin Oluwatosin Olowojebutu was received by the Controller-General of the NCS, Mr. Sylvester Nwakuche (MFR, mni) and his team.

The NMA noted that they took up the challenge following the discovery of high level of poor menstrual hygiene of female inmates by the Senate Investigative Panel on the NCS.

“Through advocacy and goodwill, the NMA partnered with Dr. Akindele Akintoye of DIATOM Impact to make donations of sanitary towels to all female inmates in Nigerian Correctional Service, to assist in promoting menstrual hygiene and health,” the NMA first vice-president said.

Speaking further, Olowojebutu highlighted NMA’s numerous efforts at corporate social responsibility, noting that the visit and donation is a promise kept. He added that the partnership also intends to make available mental health personnel at various correctional centres in Nigeria.

Dr. Akintoye on his part, said his love for humanity and the need for philanthropy are the driving forces behind his foundation.

He promised to sustain his philanthropic activities as well as do more with time.

Responding, the CG of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Nwakuche, appreciated both parties and the donations, expressing the willingness of the NCS to collaborate with them in future in order to better the experience of inmates and make the NCS facilities fully correctional.