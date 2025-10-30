NMA, Foundation donate sanitary towels to female inmates

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has partnered with the Diatom Impact Foundation to donate sanitary towels to all female inmates across Nigerian Correctional Service facilities, as part of efforts to promote menstrual hygiene and women’s health within correctional centres.

In a release by the NMA Publicity Secretary, Dr. Mannir Bature, on Wednesday, the initiative followed recent findings by a Senate investigative panel, which identified poor menstrual hygiene among female inmates as a pressing concern. Responding to this, the NMA took up the challenge through advocacy and partnership with Dr. Akindele Akintoye, founder of Diatom Impact Foundation.

The NMA delegation, led by its President, Dr. Bala M. Audu, who was represented by the First Vice President, Dr. Benjamin Oluwatosin Olowojebutu joined the Diatom Impact team led by Dr. Akindele Akintoye on a courtesy visit to the National Headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) in Abuja. The delegation was warmly received by the Controller-General of the NCS, Mr. Nwakuze, and his management team.

During the visit, the NMA highlighted its ongoing corporate social responsibility initiatives and reaffirmed its commitment to improving health and well-being across all social sectors. The association also announced plans, in partnership with Diatom Impact Foundation, to deploy mental health personnel and psychiatrists to correctional centres nationwide to provide psychological support for inmates.

In his remarks, Dr. Akintoye emphasised the importance of philanthropy as an expression of humanity, pledging to sustain his foundation’s humanitarian projects and expand them in the future. He noted that Diatom Impact would fully sponsor the mental health initiative in correctional facilities across the country.

Responding, the Controller-General of the NCS appreciated both organisations for their thoughtful intervention and expressed readiness for future collaborations aimed at improving inmate welfare and transforming correctional facilities into truly rehabilitative environments.

The visit concluded with an exchange of plaques and group photographs to commemorate the partnership and donation exercise.