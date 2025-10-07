NLC faults Shettima for allegedly shielding Dangote from Labour laws

Shettima

…Says No Peace Without Justice for Nigerian Workers

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has faulted comments credited to Vice President Kashim Shettima suggesting that the Dangote Group is a “national asset,” which should be shielded from certain labour regulations, describing the remark as “deeply troubling” and contrary to the principles of decent work and rule of law.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the 2025 World Day for Decent Work, the NLC said no company or individual, regardless of their influence, should be exempt from obeying Nigeria’s labour laws.

The statement by its President, Joe Ajaero, said the global commemoration was a reminder that workers’ rights and fair working conditions are essential pillars of national development.

He said: “On this World Day for Decent Work, the Nigeria Labour Congress stands in solidarity with millions of Nigerian workers who toil daily under difficult conditions. We use this occasion to call on the Nigerian State and the ruling elites to end the relentless assault on the pillars of decent work. It is in our collective interest to protect these tenets.”Ajaero reaffirmed that the Decent Work Agenda, as championed by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), rests on four major pillars—job creation, social protection, rights at work, and social dialogue—all of which, he said, must be respected for sustainable national development.

“A nation that fails to guarantee fair incomes, safe workplaces, and the right to organize is a nation that actively sabotages its own productive capacity.

“Compliance with the Decent Work Agenda fuels economic growth by building a healthy, skilled, and motivated workforce,” the NLC president said.

On the controversy surrounding the Dangote Group, Ajaero said the Vice President’s remarks risked creating the impression that powerful corporate entities could operate above the law.

“We are concerned about the statement attributed to the Vice President suggesting that the Dangote Group, because of its strategic importance, should be treated differently. This could be interpreted as encouraging impunity in the world of work,” he said.

“No company, no matter how big or strategic, can operate outside the law or be bigger than Nigeria.”

Ajaero further urged the government to demonstrate, through decisive action, that the law is no respecter of persons.

“The State’s duty is to protect the weak and vulnerable worker, not to offer them as sacrificial lambs. The era of sacred cows must end

“There can be no peace without justice. The suppression of workers’ rights and the proliferation of indecent work are threats to our economy and social stability.”

The NLC called for stronger enforcement of Nigeria’s labour laws, including the immediate recognition of unions seeking to represent workers in both public and private organisations.

“We demand the strengthening of our labour administration institutions to ensure strict compliance with all laws governing industrial relations. The era of impunity must end,” the statement said.

Ajaero reaffirmed the NLC’s commitment to defending workers’ rights and promoting fair and safe workplaces, stressing that decent work is central to Nigeria’s economic growth and stability.

“Our human capital remains our core national asset. The NLC, in alliance with the working people of Nigeria, will continue to stand as the vanguard for social justice, fair labour practices, and national development,” the statement added.