NLA applauds Oluremi Tinubu’s N20.7bn National Library fundraiser

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu

By Peter Oyedele, Abuja

The Nigerian Library Association (NLA) has commended the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, for her patriotic gesture of using her 65th birthday celebration to raise funds for the completion of the long-abandoned National Library of Nigeria headquarters in Abuja.

In a message of appreciation jointly signed by its President, Dr. Lawal Umar, and Secretary, Dr. Amogu Uma Kalu, the NLA described Senator Tinubu’s initiative as “a visionary act that turned a personal celebration into a national call to action.”

According to the association, the First Lady’s decision to request contributions to the National Library Project Fund in lieu of birthday gifts has rekindled hope for the decades-old project. As of the latest report, N20.7 billion has been raised, with the account expected to remain open until December 2025.

The NLA noted that the philanthropic gesture is unprecedented, reflecting Senator Tinubu’s deep commitment to education and recognition of the central role a modern National Library plays in nation-building. It added that the intervention had revived optimism among education stakeholders and the wider public.

“When completed, the National Library will serve as the epicentre of intellectual inquiry, a repository of national heritage, and a vital research hub for students, legislators, and all citizens,” the statement read.

The association also urged the Federal Government and the National Assembly to complement the First Lady’s efforts by ensuring sustained annual funding for the library’s operations after completion.

“The completion of the structure is only the first step. Long-term operational funding is essential to enable the library to fulfil its mandate as a national resource centre,” it emphasized.

Pledging its readiness to collaborate with the Office of the First Lady, the NLA described Senator Tinubu as “a resolute champion for libraries, literacy, and the intellectual future of Nigeria.”

“Your Excellency has written your name in gold. Your uncommon contribution to the nation’s educational advancement will be remembered for generations to come,” the statement concluded.