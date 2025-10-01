’Nke anyi ga-eme, ga-adi mma’: What I told ndi Imo – Tinubu

Today in Owerri, Imo State, I joined Governor Hope Uzodinma to inaugurate the Owerri–Mbaise–Umuahia Interstate Road, the Assumpta Twin Flyover, and the 6,000-capacity Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre. We also presented his book, A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria, a reminder that nations must write their own stories and leaders must account for their stewardship.

These projects are more than brick and mortar. They are symbols of progress, resilience, and a shared commitment to unity. They represent our Renewed Hope Agenda in action, which is about connecting communities, shared prosperity, opening new frontiers of opportunity, and showing that no part of Nigeria will be left behind.

As I told the people of Imo, there is no religious persecution in Nigeria. It is a lie from the pit of hell. Our churches, mosques, and the Nigerian people of all walks of life, will keep standing side by side, not as rivals but as pillars of the unity that binds us. Outsiders must never define us; we will stand together, protect every citizen, and prove that our diversity is not our weakness, it is our greatest strength.

With steady reforms, our economy is turning the corner: growth at 4.23% in Q2, inflation at its lowest in three years, external reserves at $42bn, and exports surging. These are not abstract numbers… they show Nigerians are producing, competing, and building a nation of pride and purpose.

And to those who today parade themselves as prophets of solutions, let me say this: those who wasted sixteen years had their chance. Nigerians remember the broken promises, the broken power plants, the broken roads and the attempts to usurp democratic institutions using corrupt practices and subterfuge. APC @OfficialAPCNg may not be perfect, but we are purposeful. And we will not allow Nigeria to return to the wasted years of drift

The last decade was a time of change. The coming decade will be one of renewal and stability. Together, Nigeria will win.

Nke anyi ga-eme, ga-adi mma. What we do together will endure in goodness.