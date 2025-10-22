Niyi Akinmolayan’s “Colors of Fire” premieres to industry applause at FilmOne Showcase

By Juliet Ebirim

FilmOne Entertainment is set to close out what has been a record year for Nollywood with an electrifying first look at Niyi Akinmolayan’s ‘Colors of Fire’ during the 2025 FilmOne Exhibitors’ Showcase; an annual gathering for studios, distributors and cinema stakeholders.

The exclusive preview which took place on Thursday at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki, drew enthusiastic reactions from exhibitors and media partners, with the audience erupting in excitement at the film’s vibrant visuals and storytelling.

Produced by Niyi Akinmolayan under Anthill Studios and set for Christmas Eve 2025 release, ‘Colors of Fire’ is described as one of the most ambitious Nigerian productions yet; a showcase of local creativity meeting global cinematic standards.

As the film’s official distributor, FilmOne Entertainment continues to cement its role as the driving force behind Nollywood’s biggest box office successes, curating landmark titles, fostering world-class collaborations and shaping the future of African cinema.