NIWA move to clear water hyacinth from Lagos waterways

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA has deployed a task force to map out operational measures to tackle the buildup of water weeds known as water hyacinth around Ikorodu axis.

The move which is by the Lagos Area Office of NIWA is part of proactive efforts to prevent the menace from disrupting boat transportation and other waterway activities in the littoral communities.

The NIWA team, supported by heavy-duty equipment including swamp devils, harvesters, and other relevant machinery, has commenced preliminary clearing operations around Ebute Ikorodu and Ikpakodo ferry terminal.

The exercise is intended to ensure that the waterways remain navigable and free from obstructions caused by the invasive aquatic weed.

A statement from the authority quoted the Lagos Area Manager of NIWA, Engr. Sarat Braimah, saying that the deployment of task force is a preventive measure designed to guarantee smooth movement of goods and passengers through the Ikorodu waterways known for infestations of water hyacinth.

Braimah stated: “We have carefully studied the pattern and spread of the water hyacinth phenomenon and have chosen to act swiftly to mitigate its impact before it causes disruption to boat and ferry operations”.

“Beyond transportation, we are also mindful of the effects on local fishing activities. The earlier we address the problem, the better.

“My boss, the Managing Director of NIWA, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji has awarded the contract to tackle the menace of water hyacinth across the country to ensure smooth passage of movement of goods and passengers.

“I will personally be on the ground to monitor the progress of the operation, by the contractors”, she stated.