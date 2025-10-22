NiMet unions suspend strike after marathon meeting with Keyamo

By Nnasom David

The unions of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) have suspended their planned strike action following a marathon meeting convened by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The meeting, which focused on staff welfare concerns, came after the unions had issued a notice of industrial action scheduled to begin by midnight.

After several hours of deliberation and a thorough review of facts and figures, both parties reached an amicable resolution, leading to the suspension of the planned strike.

A communiqué jointly signed by representatives of NiMet management and union leaders — Odinaka Igbokwe (NUATE), Alo Lawrence (AUPCTRE), Kayode Alakija (SSASCGOC), Alale Adedayo (ANAP), Dr. Nasiru Sani (Director, HR&A), and Sani Bello Torankawa (Director, HRM) — detailed the agreements reached.

On the issue of salary relativity, the Minister and the Permanent Secretary will engage relevant authorities for due consideration. Both parties also agreed to follow up on the payment of the 2024 minimum wage arrears and the nine months of consequential salary adjustment arrears.

NiMet management is to immediately pay thirty omitted staff from the agency’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). Regarding the furniture grant, 35 percent of the approved amount will be implemented immediately, while the remaining 65 percent will be captured in the 2026 budget. To ensure accurate reconciliation of funds due to NiMet from sister agencies, an Inter-Agency Account Reconciliation Committee will be constituted by the Permanent Secretary.

It was also agreed that union representatives will be involved in pursuing approvals for allowances and establishment matters with the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) and the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF). The management was urged to be proactive in securing necessary approvals within reasonable timeframes.

Following these agreements, the planned industrial action by NiMet staff has been officially suspended.

The Minister commended the union leaders for their maturity, constructive engagement, and sense of responsibility, reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment to promoting staff welfare, maintaining industrial harmony, and implementing reforms that enhance productivity and service delivery in the aviation sector.

