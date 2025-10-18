NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, haziness nationwide

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and haziness from Sunday to Tuesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja envisaged sunny skies in a hazy atmosphere over parts of Katsina, Yobe, Kano and Jigawa states in the northern region on Sunday.

The agency anticipated the remaining parts of the region to be sunny during the morning hours.

Later in the afternoon or evening hours, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of southern Taraba.

”For the central region, sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected over the region during the morning hours.

In the afternoon or evening hours, isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over parts of Benue and Kogi,” it said.

According to NiMet, a cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the southern region with prospects of morning thunderstorms with light rains over parts of Ebonyi, Ogun, Ondo, Imo, Abia, Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom.

The agency predicted thunderstorms with moderate rains over most parts of the region later in the day.

According to NiMet, sunny skies are expected over the northern region during the morning hours on Monday.

It anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of southern Kaduna and southern Taraba later in the day.

For the central region, sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected over the region during the morning hours.

”In the afternoon or evening hours, isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over parts of southern Benue, the Federal Capital Territory and Nasarawa.

For the southern region, a cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the southern region with prospects of morning thunderstorms with light rains over parts of Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom,” it said.

The agency forecast thunderstorms with moderate rains over parts of Enugu, Ogun, Oyo, Abia, Imo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River later in the day.

NiMet envisaged sunny skies over the northern region during the forecast period on Tuesday and sunny skies with patches of clouds over the central region during the forecast period.

It predicted a cloudy atmosphere over the southern region with prospects of morning thunderstorms with light rains over parts of Ogun, Lagos, Cross River and Akwa Ibom.

The agency anticipated thunderstorms with moderate rains over parts of Ogun, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Cross River and Lagos States later in the day.

The agency urged the public to drive with caution under rain and farmers to refrain from applying fertiliser and pesticides right before the rains to avoid leaching nutrients.

Ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collision. Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets. Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees.

Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet.

for effective planning in their operations.” (NAN(