Nile University VC champions climate-responsive infrastructure

…Unveils Campus Plastic Recycling Initiative

…as Prof. Mambo urges Nigeria to move beyond slogans and prioritise people and planet

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Vice-Chancellor of Nile University of Nigeria, Prof. Dilli Dogo (FNAMed), has called for a fundamental shift in Nigeria’s approach to infrastructure development, urging policymakers, engineers, and architects to adopt sustainable, climate-resilient, and innovative building practices.

Speaking at the university’s 5th Inaugural Lecture delivered by Prof. Abdulhameed Danjuma Mambo, titled “Beyond Concepts and Concrete: Pathways for Advanced Sustainable Building and Infrastructure in 21st Century Nigeria,” Prof. Dogo said the country must rethink how it constructs its cities, homes, and public facilities amid worsening climate impacts and environmental degradation.

“In a world challenged by climate change and other environmental crises, we must redefine the concepts behind our designs and the infrastructure we put up,” he said. “They must reflect current realities and, most importantly, be sustainable. Without sustainable development, we cannot make progress as a nation.”

He stressed that the lecture should serve as a wake-up call for government and industry stakeholders to infuse innovation and environmental consciousness into infrastructure planning at all levels.

As part of Nile University’s commitment to environmental responsibility, Prof. Dogo announced that the institution will soon inaugurate a plastic recycling plant on campus, donated by the French Embassy.

“The mini-factory will recycle plastic waste into semi-finished and finished products. This initiative is part of our contribution to reducing plastic pollution and promoting sustainable production,” he stated.

Commending Prof. Mambo for delivering what he described as a “thought-provoking and solution-oriented” lecture, the VC said the university remains committed to translating research outputs into practical innovations and policy solutions that address real societal and environmental needs.

Mambo: Nigeria Must Move Beyond Slogans and Prioritise People and the Planet

Earlier, the guest lecturer, Prof. Abdulhameed Danjuma Mambo, warned that Nigeria must depart from decades of “empty developmental slogans” and reliance on concrete-based infrastructure if it intends to address its pressing housing and environmental challenges.

He said initiatives such as “Operation Feed the Nation,” “Next Level,” and “Renewed Hope Agenda” have largely remained conceptual, with minimal direct impact on residents.

“We must move beyond concepts and start implementing ideas that touch people’s lives. Beyond concrete, we must build structures that are sustainable, affordable, and environmentally responsive,” he said.

Prof. Mambo noted that Nigeria’s housing deficit—estimated at over 20 million units—will worsen unless the nation adopts cheaper, climate-friendly alternatives to concrete.

He advocateed the adoption of hybrid building materials that blend modern engineering with indigenous building techniques, citing compressed earth bricks as an affordable, durable, and climate-appropriate alternative.

He also called for an urgent review of the National Building Code, last updated in 2006, saying it no longer aligns with global best practices in energy efficiency and environmental protection.

Innovations in Sanitation Technology

Prof. Mambo revealed that his research team, under the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Reinvent the Toilet Challenge, is developing a new sanitation system that converts human waste into useful products such as manure and bio-briquettes.

This innovation, he said, could significantly reduce Nigeria’s high rate of open defecation, currently estimated at 40–60 percent.

“If we can make toilets that produce something useful—like fertilizer—people will see sanitation as an opportunity, not a burden. That is how to fight open defecation sustainably,” he said.

He urged government, professionals, and academia to collaborate in building a new development philosophy driven by human needs, environmental consciousness, and scientific innovation.

“Our future depends on how innovative, compassionate, and sustainable we choose to be today. It is time to build beyond concepts—and beyond concrete,” he concluded.