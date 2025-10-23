NIHOTOUR, FAAN illuminate Abuja Airport with ‘Service in Motion’

By Jimoh Babatunde

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), in collaboration with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), brought sparkle and excitement to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, with a surprise “Service in Motion” flash mob to commemorate this year’s Customer Service Week.

The lively activation, featuring NIHOTOUR trainees and FAAN personnel, transformed the terminal into a colorful display of rhythm, culture, and energy — thrilling travellers and staff who joined in celebrating Nigeria’s spirit of hospitality.

The initiative honored frontline professionals who embody the nation’s enduring values of warmth, respect, and resilience in their daily service.

“We are redefining what service means in Nigeria,” said Dr. Abisoye Fagade, Director-General of NIHOTOUR.

“Service is not just a duty — it is a culture, a rhythm, and an identity. This flash mob symbolizes how deeply hospitality lives in our people.”

Videos of the event quickly went viral, earning praise for “bringing joy and humanity back to public institutions.”

The Abuja activation aligns with the Federal Ministry of Tourism’s service transformation agenda under the Renewed Hope Vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which promotes innovation, youth inclusion, and excellence in public service.

FAAN’s Managing Director, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, commended NIHOTOUR’s creativity and reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to improving passenger experience, noting that “service with a smile remains the best form of national branding.”