NIHOTOUR, Circuits partner to digitally transform Nigeria’s hospitality, tourism industry

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has entered into a strategic partnership with Circuits, Africa’s leading virtual cinema and audiovisual distribution platform, to accelerate the digital transformation of Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism ecosystem.

Established under the NIHOTOUR Act, the institute serves as Nigeria’s apex government agency for the regulation, training, and capacity development of personnel in the hospitality, travel, and tourism sectors.

Under the new partnership, NIHOTOUR will leverage Circuits’ advanced digital infrastructure to deliver capacity development programmes, professional courses, and culinary showcases to a broader online audience.

The initiative aims to enable millions of Nigerians—particularly those in hotels, restaurants, tour operations, travel agencies, catering services, and related value chains—to access high-quality training and industry content conveniently and affordably, regardless of their location.

As part of the collaboration, NIHOTOUR and Circuits will jointly host digitally streamed culinary showcases that spotlight Nigeria’s rich culinary heritage and creative gastronomy.

These programmes are expected to set new benchmarks for African culinary standards, captivate global food enthusiasts, and strengthen Nigeria’s reputation as a premier destination for hospitality excellence.

Speaking on the partnership, Aare Dr. Abisoye Fagade, Director-General of NIHOTOUR, described the collaboration as a landmark step in hospitality capacity development in Nigeria.

“This partnership with Circuits aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which prioritises innovation, youth empowerment, and economic growth,” Fagade said.

“By embracing digital dissemination, we are expanding NIHOTOUR’s reach to millions of Nigerians, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to compete globally.”

Also commenting, Imade Bibowei-Osuobeni, Chief Operating Officer of Circuits, expressed optimism about the initiative, noting that Circuits was built to connect African creativity with global audiences.

“Partnering with NIHOTOUR allows us to merge education, entertainment, and technology in a way that redefines how hospitality expertise and indigenous culinary excellence are shared and celebrated,” she said.

The partnership reinforces NIHOTOUR’s leadership in hospitality capacity building and standardisation while utilising Circuits’ digital ecosystem to amplify Nigeria’s presence in the global hospitality landscape.

By combining innovation with accessibility, NIHOTOUR and Circuits are charting a new path for the future of Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism industry—empowering professionals and aspiring practitioners across the nation’s tourism value chain.