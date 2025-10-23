Nigeria’s Solid Minerals being illegally mined, stolen — NEC raises alarm

Vice President, Kashim Shettima

…Mandates Uzodimma Committee to Probe Illegal Mining Activities

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The National Economic Council (NEC) has raised alarm over the large-scale illegal mining and theft of Nigeria’s solid minerals, including gold, warning that the proceeds are being siphoned without remittance to the national treasury.

In response, the Council extended the mandate of the Committee on Crude Oil Theft and Pipeline Vandalisation, chaired by Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Senator Hope Uzodimma, to also investigate illegal mining in the solid minerals sector.

Briefing State House correspondents after the NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Governor Uzodimma said the extension followed the presentation of his committee’s report on crude oil theft.

He explained that NEC’s decision reflects growing concern about revenue leakages from the unregulated exploitation of mineral resources.

“Our solid minerals are being mined and stolen without contributing to national revenue,” Uzodimma said. “NEC has now directed our committee to work with relevant agencies to ensure that the country’s solid minerals — such as gold and other valuable resources — are properly accounted for.”

The governor noted that NEC’s directive underscores the Council’s determination to secure national assets and improve revenue inflow from extractive industries.

He also reported that Nigeria’s daily crude oil production had increased significantly from pre-2023 levels of about 700,000–800,000 barrels per day to over 1.7 million barrels per day, attributing the improvement to a collaborative security framework involving regulators, operators, state governors, and the military.

“This success was achieved through an enhanced partnership between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Navy, and security agencies, alongside strong community engagement,” he said.

Uzodimma added that the expanded inter-ministerial committee will now focus on both oil and solid minerals, coordinating with other government bodies to close gaps in monitoring, licensing, and revenue collection.

On security in offshore and creek areas, he emphasized the need to strengthen surveillance across export corridors to deter illegal entries and protect production infrastructure.

When asked to disclose the new terms of reference and timeline for submitting the expanded report, the governor said the committee would determine its operational framework in due course.

“It is the same concern about illegal mining and the theft of our solid minerals without proper documentation or contribution to national revenue that informed NEC’s decision today,” he explained. “We will explore all avenues to address the situation and ensure accountability.”