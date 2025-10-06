Nigeria’s shea sector rebounds as local processing spurs revenue growth

File image

By Etop Ekanem

Market data shows that shea nut prices in Nigeria are stabilizing after a brief dip following the Federal Government’s ban on raw exports.



Prices, which fell sharply in the days immediately after the announcement, have steadily rebounded as domestic processors step in to absorb supply. Today, average prices are approaching pre-ban levels, signaling growing confidence in the policy.



Market data shows that shea nut prices in Nigeria are stabilizing after a brief dip following the Federal Government’s ban on raw exports. Before the policy was announced, prices averaged around ₦850 per kilogram. In the days immediately following the announcement, prices fell sharply to about ₦570 per kilogram as traders and middlemen adjusted to the new market realities.



However, by mid-September, prices had rebounded to ₦710 and ₦800 per kilogram towards the end of September, indicating renewed confidence and an emerging balance between supply and demand. As of today, the average market price for shea nuts stands at approximately ₦1,000 per kilogram, reflecting both recovery and growing stability.



According to Sadiq Kassim, PRO Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG): “This policy gives us the stability we’ve long needed to plan, invest, and expand. Before now, the unregulated export of raw nuts drove unpredictable price swings and squeezed processors out of the market. With the ban in place, raw materials are staying in-country, market prices are becoming more stable, and we can run our factories closer to full capacity. This means better income for rural women, steady demand for farmers, and a stronger foundation for Nigeria’s shea value chain.”



The Director-General of RMRDC, Prof. Nnanyelugo Martin Ike-Muonso, said: “Without an incentive structure to build capacity across our value chains, inefficiencies persist, prices rise, and opportunities are lost. This is why we are championing the 30% value addition bill before export—to protect local industries, create jobs, and put Nigeria first.”



Olaolu Ajide, a Local Buying Agent (LBA) in Ibadan commended the government’s decision to ban the exportation of shea nuts. He said, “Stopping the exportation of raw shea nuts has a positive effect on the economy. The government must enforce the ban to ensure the local industries can grow and expand the value chain to create more jobs for our people.