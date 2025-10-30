Nigeria’s public health leader pioneers global framework to eliminate mother-to-child HIV transmission

By Chioma Obinna

The fight to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV has taken a decisive step forward with Nigeria’s adoption of the HIV Vertical Transmission Elimination (VTE) Capability Maturity Model (CMM) — a systems-strengthening framework that is now influencing health policy across Africa and Asia.

At the heart of this global transformation is Dr. Chinyere Eleen Ekanem, a public health physician and Country Lead for the HIVE Project under Pediatrics–Adolescent Treatment Africa (PATA) and ICAP at Columbia University, supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Dr. Ekanem led Nigeria’s national pilot and implementation of the CMM, making the country one of the first to apply the model systematically to improve outcomes for pregnant and breastfeeding women living with HIV and their infants.

The Capability Maturity Model provides governments and health systems with a structured framework to assess readiness, identify performance gaps, and strengthen maternal and child health programs. It measures performance across 26 domains, including HIV testing, treatment, retention in care, family planning integration, and coordination between national and subnational systems.

Under Dr. Ekanem’s leadership, Nigeria implemented the model to standardize best practices and guide investments that directly affect maternal and child health outcomes. Her approach transformed the country’s monitoring and evaluation framework into a data-driven strategy for continuous improvement.

The success of Nigeria’s rollout has inspired international replication. Reports from the HIV Coverage, Quality, and Impact Network (CQUIN) indicate that the framework has been adopted by eight additional countries — including Angola, South Sudan, Madagascar, Mali, Pakistan, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines — all using the Nigerian model as a reference for implementation.

Global health organizations such as UNAIDS and WHO have cited the tool as a best practice in strengthening national health systems.

Through the HIVE Project, Dr. Ekanem oversees a Gates Foundation investment of nearly $800,000 USD dedicated to accelerating vertical transmission elimination in Nigeria. Her leadership has led to a 42 percent improvement in maternal retention and expanded HIV testing coverage across five states.

She has also trained more than 90,000 frontline health workers across 34,000 service delivery points, integrating HIV care with family planning, syphilis, and hepatitis services.

By aligning analytics, coordination, and community engagement, the model has strengthened Nigeria’s ability to prevent new HIV infections among children. Experts describe it as one of the most effective country-led frameworks in global maternal and child health, positioning Nigeria as a model for replication worldwide.