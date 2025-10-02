Nigeria’s prosperity tied to agricultural development – Afe Babalola

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado–Ekiti–The founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola has said Nigeria can only be an independent country if the federal government perseveres to strengthen the agricultural sector for sustainable development and prosperity.

The legal luminary stated this in Ado-Ekiti during the opening ceremony of the agricultural exhibition tagged “Afe Babalola Agric Expo (ABAEX) 2025”.

Babalola noted the agricultural exhibition themed: “Harnessing the power of cooperatives for sustainable agricultural development”, represents a bold and visionary commitment to agricultural transformation, food security and farmers’ empowerment across the 16 local government areas in Ekiti.

The Elder Statesman, represented by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Smaranda Olarinde urged the participating farmers to adopt modern farming methods and leverage on the financial and institutional support provided to them by Afe Babalola.

According to her, the exhibition would also feature youth empowerment and cash awards for best five farmers in all the 16 LGAs in Ekiti, with a grand prize of N2,000,000 to the best farmer in the state.

Olarinde commended Afe Babalola for his unmatched passion for agriculture, which has given birth to the exhibitions and countless initiatives that promote national development.

The VC added that the cooperative model of the exhibition is a proven mechanism for mobilising resources, spreading risks, improving access to finance and ensuring equity and inclusiveness among farmers in Ekiti.

She exuded confidence that the Expo would chart bold new paths for enhanced productivity, stronger cooperatives and sustainable agricultural development in Ekiti state.

She said, “We gather not merely to showcase agricultural produce, but to celebrate innovation, resilience, and the invaluable role of farmers as custodians of our collective survival. Indeed, without agriculture, there can be no true independence, no sustainable development and no enduring prosperity.

“This year’s theme, “Harnessing the Power of Cooperatives for Sustainable Agricultural Development,” could not have been more timely. Cooperatives remain a proven mechanism for mobilising resources, spreading risks, improving access to finance and ensuring equity and inclusiveness among farmers. In our dynamic and fast-changing economy, the cooperative model stands out as a tested pathway to inclusive growth and lasting food sufficiency.

“To our farmers and cooperative groups here present: I urge you to embrace the opportunities that ABAEX offers not only to showcase your produce but also to build networks, adopt modern farming methods, and leverage the financial and institutional support being provided.

“To our policymakers and development partners: let us deepen our commitment to strengthening agriculture by ensuring enabling policies, accessible credit, infrastructural development, and incentives that will make agriculture not only viable but also attractive to the younger generation”.

In his lecture, Professor Stephen Adeusi described cooperative society as an empowerment tool to help Nigerian farmers enhance economic development at large.

He urged Nigerians to stop seeing cooperatives as mere associations but a channel that would boost agricultural activities.

The Chairman, Local organising committee of the Exhibition, Professor Abiodun Ojo, said the 2025 edition has an estimated cost of N44.5million, to celebrate and reward hardworking farmers.

He hailed the founder for investing in farmers through the exhibition in the last ten years, saying his personal benevolence between 2015 and 2025 have exceeded N125,000,000.