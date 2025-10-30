Nigeria’s Papa Daniel plays vital role as NK Celje top Slovenian league

Nigerian midfielder, Papa Daniel, has been playing a pivotal role in NK Celje’s quest to the win the Slovenian National League known as the PrvaLiga.

He has been highly instrumental to Celje going to the top of the Slovenian league standings early in the 2025/26 season.

Daniel has been a regular starter for Celje this season since joining from Nigerian Premier Football League club, Niger Tornadoes, during the summer transfer window.

He has played nine league games for the club which is currently on top of the table with 32 points, eight better than second-placed Bravo.

The 23-year-old has contributed one assist in the league, however, it is his brilliant performances in the midfield that have made him a household name in Slovenia.

Daniel caught the eye in the NPFL last season, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 21 appearances from a defensive midfield role.

His dominant performances earned him a first call-up to the Super Eagles, making his debut in May during a 2-1 win over Ghana at the Unity Cup.

Celje had seen enough to splash the cash on Daniel who grew up idolising Chelsea legend, John Obi Mikel, with the young midfielder signing a contract with the Slovenian top-flight club until June 2028.

A product of Fackson Nextpro Football Academy, Daniel who previously played abroad with Turkish side Adanaspor before returning to Nigeria to represent Sporting Supreme FC and later Tornadoes looks good to win a league title with Celje come the end of the 2025/26 season.