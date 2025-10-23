Nigeria’s outdated laws stifle innovation, says tech entrepreneur

By Juliet Umeh

Founder of Hustle9ja and host of TechNaija FM, Babatunde Esanju, has called for clearer legal frameworks to support the growth of Nigeria’s gig and digital economy, warning that regulatory uncertainty is slowing innovation and investor confidence.

Speaking about his experience building Hustle9ja, a platform connecting Nigerians to delivery, tech, and creative gigs, Esanju said his biggest early challenge was not technical but legal.

He recalled: “A potential investor asked how we classify our workers; whether as employees or independent contractors. That simple question exposed how outdated our labour laws are for digital platforms.”

According to him, Nigeria’s current legal infrastructure was designed for a pre-digital economy and struggles to address modern realities such as gig work, cross-border services, and data-driven business models.

Esanju noted that basic operational questions for gig platforms, such as liability during service delivery, tax obligations for freelancers, and compliance when expanding regionally, remain unclear under existing law.

“These gray areas make investors nervous and force founders to make costly guesses,” he added.

Emphasising that the issue extends beyond the gig economy, Esanju said, “Our digital economy is growing faster than our regulatory frameworks can adapt. From AI-driven credit scoring to peer-to-peer lending, many sectors are operating in regulatory ambiguity.”

Esanju described the situation as a “compliance tax” on African startups, which spend heavily on legal advice to interpret vague laws.

“Early-stage startups with limited runway can’t afford this. Some either build without full legal clarity or spend money meant for growth on compliance,” he said.

Despite these challenges, he maintained that proactive engagement with regulators, early integration of compliance in product design, and collaboration among founders can help startups navigate uncertainty.

He also emphasised the need for structural reforms, including clear frameworks for digital business models, regional regulatory harmonisation, sandbox programs for innovation testing, and affordable legal support for startups.

“Nigerian startups shouldn’t have to completely restructure when expanding to Ghana or Kenya. Regional alignment would accelerate growth for everyone.”

Esanju, who recently discussed these issues further with legal expert and content creator, Oluwatodimu Ige, stressed that technology alone cannot drive sustainable growth.

“Technology without legal infrastructure is like building on sand. The next generation of successful African tech companies will be built by founders who understand both code and compliance,” he stated.