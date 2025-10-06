Nigeria’s next drug control master plan to address emerging threats – Marwa

Brig General Buba Marwa

…Opens UNODC, ECOWAS-Backed Workshop on NDCMP 2026–2030

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has urged stakeholders involved in developing the next National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP 2026–2030) to ensure the strategy addresses emerging threats that sustain the illicit drug trade in Nigeria.

Marwa made the call on Monday in Niger State during his opening remarks at a five-day workshop to draft the fifth NDCMP.

“The task before us over the next few days is both strategic and historic. The drug problem continues to evolve, and so must our response. The NDCMP 2026–2030 must be visionary yet practical; comprehensive yet targeted; nationally owned yet aligned regionally and globally,” he said.

“It must build on past achievements while boldly addressing new threats, from synthetic drugs to dark-web trafficking, poly-substance use, and illicit financial flows that sustain the drug trade.”

Marwa emphasized that the workshop provides a rare opportunity to deliberate, analyze, and agree on strategic priorities shaping Nigeria’s drug control response for the next five years. “It is here that we will identify what has worked, acknowledge the gaps, and design innovative pathways for the future,” he added.

He urged participants to bring their expertise, experience, and commitment, stressing that the workshop is not just about producing a document but charting a collective vision to safeguard Nigerians’ health, security, and wellbeing.

The NDLEA boss also reaffirmed the agency’s readiness to provide leadership, coordination, and technical support to ensure the Master Plan is effectively implemented.

“I pledge that we will continue to strengthen collaboration with partners within Nigeria and across the ECOWAS sub-region, for the drug challenge knows no borders,” he said, thanking the ECOWAS Commission, the European Union, UNODC, civil society organizations, professional bodies, and the private sector for their continued support.

Speaking at the workshop, UNODC Country Representative Cheikh Ousmane, represented by Dr. Akanidomo Ibanga, commended Nigeria’s drug control efforts. “Yet, the drug situation continues to evolve. Global and regional dynamics—whether related to new psychoactive substances, organized crime, or economic pressures—shape local realities. Our response must be adaptive, coordinated, and inclusive. The Master Plan is the instrument through which this can happen.”

He added that the workshop offered a unique opportunity to review draft chapters, harmonize perspectives, and ensure priorities reflect both national realities and international standards, including the three international drug control conventions, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and the African Union Plan of Action on Drug Control.

Also speaking, ECOWAS Commission Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, Prof. Fatou Sow Sarr, represented by Dr. Daniel Amankwaah, noted that Nigeria, as a key regional stakeholder, has taken proactive steps to develop national strategies aligned with international best practices.

“The current NDCMP will expire this year, and a new plan is needed to address emerging drug threats, trafficking patterns, and the increasing burden of substance use disorders. This initiative aligns with the ECOWAS Drug Prevention and Control Programme and broader regional efforts to strengthen drug demand and supply reduction mechanisms,” she said.

Other stakeholders present included representatives from the Federal Ministries of Education, Health, Agriculture, Budget and Planning, as well as NACA, NAFDAC, EFCC, and NFIU.

The residential retreat is funded by the ECOWAS Commission and supported by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).