Nigeria’s local market key to economic growth, recovery, Anyim

As Former Deputy Governors, Poland Rally Support for Productive Nigeria

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- FORMER President of the Senate, Senator Pius Anyim has stressed on the urgent need for Nigerians to protect and strengthen the country’s local markets as a key strategy for economic recovery and development.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF also called for a renewed spirit of patriotism, policy consistency, and institutional commitment as essential ingredients for reviving Nigeria’s industrial base and achieving sustainable national growth.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at the 4th Annual Conference of the Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria (FFDGN, Senator Anyim who noted that no economy can thrive without deliberate efforts to safeguard its domestic production base, said that Nigeria’s national institutions and sense of patriotism have been severely weakened over time, warning that there is no quick fix to the nation’s economic challenges.

The theme is “Boosting Nigeria’s Productive Capacity for National Growth and Self-Reliance: The Role of Leadership, Industry, and Innovation in Policy Implementation.”

The conference brought together serving and former public officials, diplomats, scholars, and industry leaders who collectively emphasized that rebuilding Nigeria’s economy requires patriotism, innovation, and leadership built on shared national aspirations.

Anyim said, “I am greatly delighted to be part of this 4th Annual Conference of the Forum of Former Deputy Governors, which, as always, focuses on topical and critical elements in nation-building.

“Let me start by saying that of all former national officeholders’ fora, the Former Deputy Governors’ Forum appears to have become the most focused, most productive, and most impactful in contributing to our collective efforts in nation-building.

“There is no gainsaying that every successful local productive economy not only enjoys policy protection but also operates within a competitive production environment.

He recalled that Nigeria’s earlier attempts at industrialization from the First National Development Plan (1962–1968) to the Indigenization Decree of 1977 had laid solid foundations that once made industrial clusters like Bompai (Kano), Kakuri (Kaduna), Onitsha (Anambra), Aba (Abia) and Ikeja (Lagos) vibrant manufacturing hubs.

“The collapse of these efforts was not for lack of understanding of their benefits, especially in job creation and economic stability. The military coups of 1966 dislocated our sense of nationalism and values, replacing patriotism with ethnicity and nepotism. This weakened the rule of law and fostered recklessness in public office.”

He further identified the oil boom of the 1970s, which shifted consumer preference to foreign goods, and Nigeria’s signing of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Agreement in 1994, as major setbacks that turned the nation into a dumping ground for imported products.

“If we must expect a quick turnaround in local production, we must protect our market and enhance our environment,” Anyim said. “No productive economy thrives without policy protection and a competitive production environment.”

Anyim who called for a “national reawakening” built on patriotism and shared vision, however warned that there is “no magic bullet” to reverse decades of economic decline without sacrifice and a united resolve.

“We must accept that our national institutions and sense of patriotism have been weakened,” he cautioned. “There is no simple fix but with collective resolve and a renewed determination, we can rebuild like China, Singapore, and Vietnam did. It can work for us if we commit to it.”

The former President of the Senate who called for concerted efforts by both leaders and citizens to recommit to a shared vision of national renewal built on patriotism and accountability, said, “For any meaningful respite to be achieved in record time, we need the combined efforts of our leaders and the people to redirect our nation on the path of patriotism and national aspiration. Without this, no government’s industrial policy can succeed.”

Earlier in his remarks, the National Chairman of the Forum and former Deputy Governor of Abia State, Dr. Chris Akomas who noted that nation-building is not a sprint, but a continuous process, explained that the event was not just another gathering of minds but a reminder that the destiny of the nation rests not in the hands of a few, but in the collective resolve of all its citizens.

Akomas who described the conference as a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and practical recommendations aimed at accelerating industrial productivity, fostering innovation, and ensuring effective policy implementation, said, “Nation-building is not a sprint; it is a continuous process,” Akomas said. “At the heart of it lies one indispensable ingredient a shared vision. This is the story of the FFDGN.”

He highlighted the Forum’s journey since its establishment, recalling past conference themes such as “Nation Building in Challenging Times” (2022) and “Strategic Solutions for Good Governance, Food Security and Sustainable Growth” (2024).

“Nigeria is blessed with immense human and natural resources,” Akomas added. “Our challenge has never been the absence of potential but how to harness and translate it into tangible progress and improved quality of life for our people.”

The Chairman who called for a grand coalition of purpose where leadership, industry, innovation, and civic responsibility converge to drive sustainable progress, said, “Our leaders must embody integrity and foresight; our industries must be productive and globally competitive; our innovators must be empowered to create solutions; and every citizen must embrace patriotism, discipline, and a shared vision for national development.”

In his remarkes, former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto North, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamako who was represented by Hon. Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Labour and Employment, commended the Forum’s evolution into a respected institution for policy dialogue.

He said, ” In 1999, I was part of a team that attempted to form an umbrella body for former deputy governors. Our principals truncated it then. Today, I am delighted to see that the vision has not only been revived but has become impactful.”

The former Governor who pledged his full support for the Forum’s initiatives and promised to champion legislative actions that would strengthen subnational development, said, “We must design a shared vision and work plan to build trust and enhance development at all levels,” he said. “With the calibre of resource persons here today, actionable solutions will emerge to revitalize Nigeria’s industrial base.”

He also expressed appreciation to corporate sponsors and international partners for their continued support, noting that their collaboration has attracted greater national and global recognition for the Forum’s work.

In his welcome address, the Director-General of the Forum, Dr. Kenneth Ibe-Kalu who hailed the unprecedented growth and development currently being recorded within the organization.

According to Ibe-Kalu, the Forum has never experienced such steady progress and robust advancement in all areas since its inception.

He noted that the group has also strengthened internal unity, leading to increased collaboration with serving Deputy Governors, who now serve as Associate Members and have been instrumental in supporting the Forum’s initiatives.

He further disclosed that the Forum has fulfilled one of the key resolutions from last year’s conference by establishing a Peer Review Group to monitor the implementation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said, “This, we believe, will help deepen our democracy and keep the leadership focused on achieving outcomes that truly reflect the aspirations of Nigerians.

“This conference is not just another gathering of minds, “It is a platform for practical collaboration among leaders, innovators, and policymakers to chart pathways for sustainable national growth.”

Ibe-Kalu said that the Forum will continue to engage policymakers, development partners, and private sector leaders to strengthen leadership, empower industry, and promote innovation-driven policies for economic diversification.

In his goodwill message, the Ambassador of Poland to Nigeria, H.E. Michal Cygan, expressed delight that Poland was chosen as a strategic partner of the Forum, describing the partnership as a “symbol of shared aspirations for progress and prosperity.”

“Poland has been in constant economic growth for almost four decades,” Cygan said. “We have joined the club of trillion-dollar economies, and we are proud to share our experience with Nigeria as you pursue President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

He said Poland remains a friend of Nigeria and will continue to collaborate in areas of trade, innovation, and capacity development to strengthen Nigeria’s productive base.

“We cheer for Nigeria on its path to take its rightful place among nations leading in progress, good governance, and self-reliance,” Cygan concluded.