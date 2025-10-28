Nigeria’s Exit from FATF Grey List: What Nigerians Stand to Gain — Uzoka-Anite

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Nigeria’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list marks “a historic milestone that will reshape our nation’s economic future,” according to the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite.

In an analysis sent to media houses, this evening, Dr. Uzoka-Anite said the decision—announced at the FATF Plenary in Paris on October 24, 2025—signaled a new dawn for Nigeria’s financial system and the broader economy, bringing tangible benefits to citizens, businesses, and investors alike.

“This is not just a bureaucratic achievement or a diplomatic win,” the Minister stated, adding, “It is about real change that will touch the lives of every Nigerian—from the small business owner in Lagos to the farmer in Kano, from the trader in Owerri to the student seeking opportunities abroad.”

Lifting Barriers for Nigerians

Explaining the practical implications, Uzoka-Anite noted that while Nigeria was on the FATF grey list, the country’s financial transactions were viewed with suspicion by global institutions.

“Banks abroad were hesitant to process transactions from Nigeria. Businesses found it harder and more expensive to trade internationally. Young Nigerians faced additional scrutiny when applying for visas or opening bank accounts overseas. Foreign investors thought twice before bringing their capital to our shores,” she said.

With the delisting, the Minister said, these barriers will begin to fall, creating an enabling environment for trade, investment, and innovation.

“Nigerian businesses will find it easier and cheaper to conduct international trade. Our banks can engage more freely with global financial institutions. Foreign investors will view Nigeria as a safer, more credible destination for their capital. And everyday Nigerians will face less discrimination in the global financial system,” she explained.

Uzoka-Anite described the development as a “collective victory for Africa,” noting that Nigeria was removed alongside South Africa, Mozambique, and Burkina Faso — a development the FATF President hailed as “a positive story for the continent.”

Reforms that Delivered Results

The Minister attributed the success to “extraordinary leadership and coordinated reform efforts” across government agencies, under the direction of President Bola Tinubu.

“President Tinubu provided unwavering commitment from day one. He understood that Nigeria’s global credibility was at stake and gave clear directives to complete this reform, no matter how difficult,” she said.

She commended the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, for leading the multi-agency effort with “exceptional skill and determination.”

“Mr. Edun’s vision was clear from the outset: our ambition was not just to exit the grey list but to strengthen institutions and drive genuine transformation,” she added.

Dr. Uzoka-Anite also praised Hajiya Hafsat Abubakar Bakari, CEO of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), for her “technical expertise and tireless advocacy,” noting that her leadership in implementing a 19-point Action Plan was “instrumental in keeping Nigeria on track.”

The Minister further acknowledged the contributions of the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Attorney-General of the Federation, and the Ministers of Interior and Justice, among others, for strengthening the legal and enforcement framework that underpinned the reforms.

Building Transparency and Accountability

According to Dr.d Uzoka-Anite, Nigeria’s removal from the grey list was the culmination of over two years of intensive work to reform its financial and regulatory systems.

Key achievements included the enactment of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022, the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022, and the operationalization of the Beneficial Ownership Register (BO Register) — a key transparency tool for tracking corporate ownership.

“The outcome of the BO Register has been transformative. We now have unprecedented visibility into corporate ownership structures, making it significantly harder for illicit actors to hide behind shell companies,” she said.

She also cited strengthened supervision in the banking, insurance, and capital market sectors, enhanced intelligence sharing among agencies, and increased enforcement against money laundering and illicit flows.

“The passage of the Investment and Securities Act 2025, which I championed alongside other stakeholders, was another key component of our broader commitment to financial integrity and investor protection,” she added.

The Road Ahead

While celebrating the milestone, Dr. Uzoka-Anite cautioned that Nigeria’s exit from the grey list “is not the finish line but a new beginning.”

She revealed that Nigeria has been invited to join the FATF Guest Jurisdictions Initiative, which allows the country to participate in FATF meetings under its own flag for the next year — a recognition of its growing influence in global financial governance.

“We must sustain these reforms and build on this momentum. Our institutions must remain strong, our systems transparent, and our financial sector a force for legitimate economic growth,” she emphasized.

According to the Minister, President Tinubu’s vision of transforming Nigeria into a $1 trillion economy is now more attainable than ever.

“With restored global credibility, Nigeria can attract the foreign investment needed to develop infrastructure, create jobs, and lift millions out of poverty,” she said

A National Achievement

Dr. Uzoka-Anite said “This is a moment for every Nigerian to feel proud. We have shown the world that we can reform, that we can meet international standards, and that we can deliver on our commitments.

“We have laid the foundation. Now let us build the future we deserve — a Nigeria that is prosperous, transparent, and respected on the world stage”.