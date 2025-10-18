Nigeria’s epic film, ‘King Lotanna’ opens AFRICUFF in Houston

By Benjamin Njoku

The Africuff Film Festival, one of the fastest-growing showcases of African and diaspora cinema, returns to Houston, Texas this fall with its highly anticipated 2025 edition themed, “Beyond Borders: Stories That Connect Us.”

Running from October 24 to 26, 2025, the festival once again promises to transform Houston into a vibrant hub of storytelling, art, and cultural connection. This year’s theme underscores the power of film to bridge cultures and unite communities through shared experiences.

Africuff 2025 will celebrate the global strength of African narratives—stories that transcend geography, language, and tradition to reveal the common threads of humanity. From groundbreaking feature films and thought-provoking shorts to live performances and interactive discussions, the festival offers a rich cultural journey that both entertains and inspires. The festival will open on October 24 with the epic Nigerian feature “King Lotanna,” a visually striking tale of legacy, resilience, and destiny that masterfully blends mysticism and drama. Setting a powerful tone for the weekend, King Lotanna invites audiences into a world where heritage and modern identity collide in spectacular cinematic fashion.

Africuff 2025 will close on October 26 with the internationally acclaimed “Aso Ebi Diaries,” a dazzling celebration of family, fashion, and cultural pride that has captured hearts worldwide. The film, which recently earned Best Costume at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF), promises to deliver a glamorous and emotionally resonant finale to a weekend filled with creativity and connection. (The film is currently screening around the USA). Beyond its impressive lineup of films, Africuff 2025 expands the festival experience with panel discussions, art and cultural exhibitions, and networking mixers that bring together filmmakers, industry professionals, and film lovers. The festival also highlights emerging talent from across the African diaspora through student showcases, giving young voices a platform to shine on an international stage. According to Dr. Emem Isong-Misodi, Director of the film festival, “the event’s mission continues to center on connection and inclusivity. This year’s theme, ‘Beyond Borders: Stories That Connect Us’, reflects our mission to bridge cultures and inspire unity through the power of film. We want audiences to see themselves in these stories—no matter where they come from.” Submissions this year have come from : Ethiopia, the USA, Burundi, Canada, Jamaica, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia and Botswana, showing an increase in participating countries as the film festival enters its third year.year.The Africuff Film Festival has rapidly grown into one of Houston’s signature cultural events, attracting diverse audiences eager to experience the richness of African storytelling. Each year, it reaffirms its place as a bridge between continents, offering audiences an immersive look into the creativity, resilience, and vision of African and diaspora filmmakers. This year, Dr Shaibu Hussein, the Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB , is the head of the jury with many distinguished professionals as members.