Nigeria’s drift driver conquers Kenya’s drift championship

By Juliet Umeh

Nigerian motorsport sensation, Jamus Bashar Muhammad, popularly known as Jaybash, has made history by emerging as the overall winner at the East Africa Drift Championship held in Kenya, further cementing his reputation as one of Africa’s leading drift drivers.

Jaybash clinched three major trophies at the prestigious competition, First Place (Pro Masters Category), First Place (East Africa Drift Championship), and the honorary title of “Nigerian Drift King.”

His victory marks a defining moment not just for his career but also for Nigeria’s growing motorsport scene.

Despite competing with a right-hand drive car for the first time,a major shift from the left-hand vehicles he uses in Nigeria, Jaybash adapted swiftly and delivered a dominant performance that won him admiration from fans and fellow competitors.

“This victory means a lot to me and to every Nigerian who believes in the power of passion, consistency, and hard work,” he said after the event.

He dedicated his triumphs to his father and mentor, His Excellency Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, the Honourable Minister of State for Defence, whom he described as the “pillar of strength and inspiration” behind his achievements.

Jaybash said: “These trophies are not just symbols of victory but reflections of discipline, encouragement, and belief. My father’s unwavering support and guidance continue to shape my journey.”

A fast-rising name in international motorsport, Jaybash has become a symbol of determination and technical mastery. Known for his precision and control on the tracks, he continues to inspire young Nigerians who dream of transforming their passion for driving into a professional pursuit.

His growing global recognition has also attracted partnerships with international brands and organisations seeking to expand the reach of drift driving and motorsport development across Africa.

Jaybash explained: “Drift driving pushes both man and machine to their limits. But with focus, discipline, and courage, it becomes more than just sport, it becomes art.”

Beyond his trophies, his story represents the resilience and creative energy of a new generation of Nigerian athletes redefining excellence on global stages.

As he continues to dominate regional and international circuits, Jaybash’s success serves as a powerful reminder that Nigeria’s motorsport future is fast, fearless, and full of promise.