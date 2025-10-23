‘Nigeria’s data protection law not enough against smart cyber threats’

By Dickson Omobola

Artificial Intelligence, AI-driven cybersecurity mitigation researcher, Mr Samuel Ajuwon, has raised concerns about data protection in Nigeria, saying there is an urgent need for smarter data defenses beyond what the Nigeria Data Protection Act, NDPA, currently provides.

Ajuwon, a cybersecurity and AI researcher at Morgan State University, said Nigeria’s current legal and technical posture is dangerously reactive in the face of AI-enhanced threats.

Addressing newsmen virtually, he said: “Cybercrime is no longer a matter of brute force. It is intelligent, adaptive and heavily automated now. Unfortunately, many of our institutions are defending 2025 attacks with 2015 tools and mindsets.”

Findings show that in the first half of 2025, over 150,000 Nigerian accounts were compromised, exposing millions of personal records.

Likewise, malware that steals passwords rose by 66 per cent, and more than 6.5 million cyber threats were detected.

Ajuwon said these figures may only scratch the surface, noting that widespread underreporting due to poor enforcement of the NDPA.

The NDPA, signed into law in 2023, was hailed as a milestone in personal data protection. It created the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, NDPC, mandated data protection officers in organisations and introduced steep penalties for breaches.

Ajuwon, however, argues the law’s impact has been limited, saying: “We’ve created a strong legal framework, but without enforcement, it’s mostly symbolic.”

In mid-2025, the NDPC issued compliance notices to more than 1,300 entities, including banks and telecoms, for failing to meet legal requirements.

Ajuwon who is currently researching AI driven cybersecurity methods that can detect and neutralize threats like deepfake videos and bot-driven phishing scams in real time also said he is advocating for homegrown cybersecurity solutions that are tailored to Nigeria’s infrastructure and threat landscape.

He said: “Relying on foreign tools alone isn’t sustainable. We must invest in local talent and technologies that understand our context.”

He also stressed the importance of digital literacy as a frontline defense, adding: “People need to know how to spot a voice clone, how to verify a suspicious link, and how to take back control of their data. Cybersecurity isn’t just an IT issue, it’s a civic skill.”

Ajuwon believes the NDPA can still be a turning point if Nigeria moves boldly on four fronts: stronger enforcement, AI-integrated defense tools, nationwide cyber-literacy campaigns, and ethical oversight of AI systems.

“The digital economy now contributes over 18 per cent to our GDP. If citizens lose trust in data protection, the economic damage will be far worse than any one breach,” he warned.

He said: “We’re at a crossroads. If we take data protection seriously with action, not just words Nigeria can lead. If not, we’ll remain a soft target in a very smart world.”