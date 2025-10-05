Nigerians ‘shut down’ New York for Independence Day parade

Nigerians across the United States on Saturday turned New York into a sea of colour, music, and patriotism as they celebrated the 2025 Nigeria Independence Day Parade and Carnival.

The event brought together thousands of Nigerians and friends of Nigeria from across the U.S. and beyond.

The parade procession, which stretched from East 38th Street to East 24th Street along Madison Avenue, shut down the busy midtown corridor to traffic.

It was led by the Organisation for the Advancement of Nigerians (OAN), in collaboration with the Consulate General of Nigeria in New York and other partner organisations.

Uniformed contingents from the New York Police Department, the New York City Department of Correction and other diaspora groups marched alongside Nigerian cultural associations, professional bodies, religious organisations and youth groups.

The vibrant floats, traditional attire and dance troupes drew cheers from spectators lining the streets.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were the Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Amb. Abubakar Jidda, UN Deputy Secretary-General, Ms Amina Mohammed, and the Acting Ambassador of Nigeria to the U.S., Amb. Samson Itegboje.

Others included Mr Syndoph Endoni, Chargé d’Affaires at Nigeria’s Permanent Mission to the UN; Mrs Ngozi Adeleke, wife of the Osun governor; and Amb. Nicholas Ella, a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Diplomats and city officials also joined the parade from 38th Street down to 24th Street in the heart of Manhattan – areas that were closed to vehicular traffic to accommodate the celebration.

Following the parade, the event transitioned into a full carnival at Madison Square Park, featuring electrifying musical performances and cultural displays, including those by Chinese dance troupes.

Popular Nigerian artist Bella Shmurda headlined the entertainment, thrilling the youthful crowd and energising the festival atmosphere.

In his remarks, Jidda congratulated Nigerians in the diaspora and commended the organisers for sustaining the parade and carnival annually since 1991 without fail.

“Nigeria remains a great nation, and 65 years of independence is worth celebrating in spite of its challenges,” Jidda said.

“Our people are our strength, and Nigerians have been a blessing to the world, particularly here in the United States, where our human resources continue to excel.

In addition to its cultural and entertainment value, the parade strengthens Nigeria’s image, fosters U.S.-Nigeria ties and promotes the positive contributions of Nigerians in the diaspora.”

Jidda noted that Nigeria remains the only African nation that hosts a full-scale independence day parade and carnival in New York City — a tradition that has positioned Nigerians as a visible and influential diaspora community.

The President of OAN, Mrs Olutomi Aregbesola, also underscored Nigeria’s strategic relevance on the global stage.

“This parade is more than a celebration; it is a statement of who we are as Nigerians,” she said.

“Our culture, our resilience and our achievements are worth celebrating and showcasing to the world.”

Chairman of the Parade Committee, Mr Olayinka Dan-Salami, praised the resilience of the Nigerian community and appealed for more sponsorship and support.

“Nigerians have shown year after year that we are committed to lifting this parade higher,” he said.

“With more support and sponsorship from well-meaning Nigerians and friends of Nigeria, we can take this celebration to the next level.”

Other speakers commended the organisers for growing the event into the largest African national celebration of its kind outside the continent, promoting Nigeria’s image and strengthening ties with U.S. communities and institutions.

Attendees enjoyed a variety of Afrobeat music, fashion exhibitions, cultural performances, and Nigerian and African cuisine throughout the day.

Adeola Adesina, a first-time attendee, described the celebration as “a home away from home” and a powerful symbol of unity and pride.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian flag was earlier hoisted at Bowling Green, the financial centre of the world.

Vanguard News