Nigerians must appreciate Tinubu for bold economic reforms – Gov Aiyedatiwa

Ondo Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State says Nigerians must appreciate President Bola Tinubu for his bold economic reforms, social re-engineering and massive infrastructural developments.

Aiyedatiwa stated this in Akure on Wednesday , in his address during the occasion of Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary.

The governor said the country is blessed to have Tinubu, whom he described as a visionary leader, who would take the country to the next level with his renewed hope initiatives..

Aiyedatiwa, who said that the state had always played its part in that national trajectory, promised that his government would always be about service, actions and visible results.

He said his administration had made significant improvements in the areas of education, health, and infrastructural development, among others.

“This celebration is not just about remembering a date in history; it is about reflecting on our journey as a people.

“It is about remembering the courage of our founding fathers, who laboured and sacrificed so that we may stand free and govern ourselves.

“Independence gave us more than self-rule. It gave us the dignity of identity, the right to dream as Nigerians and the opportunity to chart a good course.

“Since Oct. 1, 1960, 65 years today, we have witnessed both challenges and triumphs, times of national struggle and times of shared pride.

“We have kept our unity in diversity, we have expanded opportunities for our people, and we continue to draw strength from our culture, our creativity and our collective resilience.

“As a country, we have come far. We have weathered through civil strife and military rule and we stand tall as the largest democracy in Africa,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa used the occasion to restate his commitment to the security of the lives and property of residents of the state.

He assured that more progress would be seen in the coming days, saying, “let us remember that freedom comes with responsibility.”

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Taiwo Fasoranti, appreciated the governor for his unwavering commitment to the development of the state.

