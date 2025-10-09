Nigerians eager to see PDP put its house in order – Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba

Nigerians are eager to see that the Peoples democratic Party (PDP) has put its house in order, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, has said.

He made this known while addressing newsmen on the preparations for the party’s national convention, scheduled to take place from November 15 to November 16.

Ologunagba, who is also the Secretary of the National Convention Publicity Sub-committee, said that the interest Nigerians have shown in the party’s convention demonstrates their love and belief in the PDP.

“Nigerians are eager to know what the PDP is doing to put itself together as a party, because they see the party’s vibrancy as the only way to guarantee the sustenance of democracy in the country.

“The forthcoming national elective convention is critical to the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria, and that explains the enthusiasm, the interest that Nigerians across board have in our party.

“We had 16 years of unbroken governance by the PDP. Nigerians believe that this be the glorious era in development and hope in this country.

“Under the PDP rule, our debts were paid. We had double-digit GDP growth. We had inflation contained. We had policies that invested in people’s human capital development.

“We had an economy that was number one in Africa, and by the time the PDP left government in 2015, we had over a $600 billion economy.

“Nigeria was then the number one destination for foreign capital investment,” he said.

Ologunagba stated that party members were already engaging with the 15 broad-based sub-committees of the convention to ensure its inclusivity and success.

Fielding questions on the speculations that one of the PDP governors would soon defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress, Ologunagba said that the PDP is more than an individual, adding that it can’t affect the convention.

Ologunagba also maintained that the PDP had concluded its Congress in Edo.

He stated that the state congress was held on September 27 by a committee properly constituted by the party leadership, while the appeal panel was also established to address any concerns from the Congress.

He added that perhaps the purported congress was just a public show to justify the mastermind of those behind the illegality.

