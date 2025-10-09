Nigerian startup seeks to connect payments and business management for SMEs

By Kenneth Oboh

In markets across Nigeria, reconciling daily sales remains a time-consuming routine. Cashiers tally receipts manually, business owners track income on paper, and many still struggle to understand whether their shops are profitable. While digital payments have become more common over the past decade, the systems that link those payments to broader business management remain largely underdeveloped.

A Lagos-based startup, Tida Retail, is attempting to address that gap. Founded by Kayode Ariyibi, a product designer, and Ifeoluwa Daniel Ariyibi, a finance professional, the company has built a web-based retail platform called RetailOS, designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) manage sales, payments, and inventory in one place.

Integrating Payments with Operations

RetailOS is a web-based Point of Sale (POS) system that functions both online and offline. It automatically records sales, links each transaction to payment data, and updates inventory levels in real time. The system also provides analytics dashboards that allow business owners to monitor performance over time.

In regions with poor internet connectivity, RetailOS can operate offline and sync data to the cloud when the connection is restored. The platform is integrated with payment providers such as Paystack and PalmPay, enabling businesses to accept card and transfer payments while keeping accurate records of each sale.

Hardware and Access

For many small business owners, the cost of adopting digital retail systems is a barrier. Most modern POS setups require specialized hardware or imported software. Tida Retail’s approach involves using affordable tablets and Bluetooth barcode scanners rather than full cash registers.

To make the hardware more accessible, the company has partnered with Mkobo Microfinance Bank to offer a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) model, allowing merchants to pay for the devices in installments over several months. The company says the goal is to make digital adoption possible for businesses that might otherwise not afford the equipment.

Formalizing Informal Data

Digitization also provides an opportunity to address another structural issue: access to credit. Many Nigerian SMEs are unable to secure loans due to a lack of reliable financial records. By capturing every transaction digitally, RetailOS creates data trails that could eventually help businesses demonstrate creditworthiness to lenders.

Tida Retail is also developing integrations with supply chain and inventory platforms to support automated restocking, and with local payment and gift card providers to widen the range of accepted payment options.

Outlook

Tida Retail’s broader aim is to become a central platform for small retail operations in Nigeria. The company plans to distribute its first 500 to 1,000 devices through its partnership with Mkobo and to refine the product based on user feedback before expanding further.

While the Nigerian retail sector has seen rapid payment digitization, integration between payment systems and operational tools remains limited. Tida Retail’s model suggests a growing effort to bridge that divide, one that could influence how small retailers manage and grow their businesses in the coming years.