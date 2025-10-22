Nigerian Professor inducted into the National Academy of Medicine class

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – NIGERIAN obstetrician-gynaecologist Prof. Friday Okonofua and the founder Women Health and Action Research Centre (WHARC) has been inducted into the United States National Academy of Medicine (NAM).

The Academy’s 2024 class of newly elected members was recognised at the NAM Annual Meeting in Washington, DC few days ago.

The NAM honours exceptional professional achievement and sustained service that shapes clinical practice and health policy.

Prof. Okonofua was cited for leadership in reproductive health, including national and international studies that help prevent maternal deaths and guide programs across Africa.

The pioneer Vice Chancellor of the Ondo State University of Medical Sciences also founded the African Centre of Excellence in Reproductive Health Innovation (CERHI) at the University of Benin.

He is currently a member of the Governing Council, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma and He is the only inductee from Nigeria in the 2024 cohort.