Nigerian Product Expert – Joshua Odeniya, emerges among new generation shaping global FinTech

By Jimoh Babatunde



As financial technology continues to disrupt industries worldwide, Nigerian-born product expert Joshua Odeniya is carving out a reputation as one of the leading voices shaping the evolution of digital finance across Africa and beyond.

Recognition on the Global Stage

Odeniya’s contributions have earned international recognition. He was hosted at the UK House of Parliament by the Rt. Hon. Stephen Timms, MP, during discussions on international fintech cooperation, highlighted how African innovators are now shaping the global fintech agenda.

His work with the Nano Foundation exemplifies this impact. Odeniya designed the strategy behind the Nano Paper Wallet, an industry-leading, secure, print-ready solution that makes cryptocurrency easy to store, gift, and share. The innovation addresses crypto accessibility in regions with limited digital infrastructure and was showcased at the launch of the University of East London’s new Centre of FinTech.

Building at the Crossroads of Finance and Technology

With experience spanning compliance, digital payments, and customer-first product design, Odeniya has consistently delivered transformative results. At Cudium in Nigeria, he played a key role in scaling a cross-border payments product into a trusted regional solution, bridging a gap where traditional banking infrastructure struggled to meet the growing demands for remittances.

In the UK, his leadership at HomeServe introduced operational innovations to the home services sector. By implementing AI-powered customer journeys, secure digital payments, and seamless online experiences, he helped reduce average service booking times by 30% and increased customer satisfaction scores by 22 points through early adoption of technology in a traditionally manual sector.

“These innovations demonstrate how financial products can merge trust, scale, and accessibility without losing sight of the human experience,” Odeniya notes.

A Human-Centred Approach to Innovation

Odeniya emphasizes that bridging different financial ecosystems involves more than technical skill.

“The challenge isn’t just technical; it’s cultural and regulatory,” he says. “Each market has unique trust dynamics and compliance requirements that can’t be ignored.”

For him, technology is only meaningful when it solves real problems. “Whether enabling families to send money across borders, making phone payments more secure, or creating tools that bring crypto closer to everyday life, my mission has always been about designing solutions that work for people.”

Inspiring the Next Wave of African Talent

Odeniya’s journey reflects a broader trend: the increasing visibility and influence of Nigerian professionals in the global fintech sector. A 2024 industry report found that African developers now contribute to 15% of global fintech codebases, up from 3% five years ago.

“The question now isn’t whether African talent will influence global fintech, but how quickly traditional financial centers will incorporate these perspectives,” Odeniya observes.

Vanguard News