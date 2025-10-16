Nigerian newspapers review: Obi, Dickson, ADC rail against spate of defections to APC

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with Peter Obi, Senator Seriake Dickson, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) railing against the trend of defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Another headline features the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, saying that 30 states in Nigeria will be controlled by the APC by 2026.

Vanguard also reports that the House of Representatives has begun moves to ban hazardous pesticides over the rising cases of suicide.

Switching to another newspaper, The Guardian reports that Katsina State Governor Dikko Umar Radda said that his office does not negotiate with bandits.

Next paper, The Punch reports that the Senate will on Thursday screen Prof. Joash Amupitan, who was nominated by President Bola Tinubu to head the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Finally, The Nation has the International Monetary Fund (IMF) telling the Nigerian Government that prioritising infrastructure funding will improve the country’s macroeconomic gains.

Vanguard News