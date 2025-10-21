Nigerian newspapers review: [Nnamdi Kanu] Abuja grounded as security men teargas protesters

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with activities in Abuja put on hold as security forces fire teargas at #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protesters.

Another headline features the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) giving the Federal Government an ultimatum of four weeks to resolve the crisis gripping the education sector.

Vanguard also reports that President Bola Tinubu said that his administration was not shielding any ally and that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered N500 billion in the last two years.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian features the former president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Wole Olanipekun, saying that Nigeria needs a new constitution, not amendment.

Next paper, The Punch has the National Assembly mourning Lieutenant Colonel Akiyu Saidu Paiko, commanding officer of the 202 Tank Battalion and other soldiers who were killed in a terrorist attack in Borno State.

Finally, The Nation reports that the publicity secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Debo Ologunagba, challenged the PDP’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, to prove the allegations that the signature sent to INEC was forged.

