Nigerian newspapers review: New INEC chair for Council of State’s ‘preview’ today

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is set to announce the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the Council of State.

Another headline states that a court has ordered the arrest of former INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, for contempt.

Vanguard also reports on Emir of Kano, Muhammed Sanusi, who says he agrees with about 80 percent of President Tinubu’s reforms.

Moving on to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with the World Bank saying that the reforms Nigeria has implemented has helped to stabilise the economy but isn’t relieving the poor.

Next paper, The Punch’s top headline states that the Presidency has disputed the latest economic report by the World Bank, which estimated that 139 million Nigerians were living in poverty.

Finally, The Nation has two NGOs calling on the Presidency to ban the former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, from holding any public office.

Vanguard News