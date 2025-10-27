Nigerian newspapers review: NECA, MAN, NACCIMA reject Senate’s NSITF takeover

Senate

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria rejecting the proposed amendment to the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) Act and describing the move as an intention to hijack the management of workers’ social protection funds.

Another headline features resident doctors declaring an indefinite strike nationwide which will commence on the 31st of October.

Vanguard also reports that a man was arrested in Enugu State for defiling his two daughters.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with a report that 767 local government areas are without active websites despite autonomy and N3 trillion annual budget.

Next paper, The Punch leads with about 500 generals forced into retirement under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari and his successor, President Bola Tinubu, despite the rise of insurgency in the country.

Finally, The Nation’s top story features the National Assembly’s constitution review proposing the creation of six new states.

