Nigerian newspapers review: Integrity of our elections non-negotiable, says Amupitan

Amupitan

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the new chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, taking a vow to uphold integrity in Nigeria’s electoral process, describing it as “non-negotiable.”

Another headline features the former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki (SAN), emerging as the consensus candidate for the position of the Peoples Democratic Party’s National Chairman ahead of the party’s convention slated for November in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Vanguard also reports that stock market capitalisation is inching towards N100 trillion.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian has a report on the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, as he sacks his legal team, deciding to represent himself in court.

The next paper, The Punch, reports that the Federal Government is commencing an operation to crack down on gold and oil smugglers nationwide.

Finally, The Nation leads with President Bola Tinubu saying that transparency, credibility and integrity must define elections under Prof. Amupitan.

Vanguard News