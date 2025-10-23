Nigerian newspapers review: [Insecurity] Defend yourseleves, Gov Bago charges Niger residents

Governor Mohamed Umar Bago of Niger state wearing a hat and his Deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba in white cap during an official outing

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, vowing not to pay ransom to bandits for abducted civilians and urging the people to stay vigilant against attacks.

Another headline features the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) suspending the two-week warning strike and giving the Federal Government one month to meet their demands.

Vanguard also reports that Ondo and Kogi state governments are reassuring the people of protection following threats from the terrorist group, ISWAP.

Switching to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with the Federal Government starting public finance reforms ahead of the new tax regime in January.

Next paper, The Punch has a story on a tricycle rider killed by a stray bullet outside a brothel in Lagos State.

Finally, The Nation leads with the Federal Government making moves to reform revenue collection and pricing of services.

