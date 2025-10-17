Nigerian newspapers review: [INEC] In my time, losers’ll congratulate winners – Amupitan

Amupitan

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the new chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, declaring that he would ensure credible elections in Nigeria, where losers will congratulate the winners.

Another headline features Herbert Macaulay’s family coming out to say that President Bola Tinubu should not have lumped him with ex-convicts in the list of persons granted presidential pardon.

Vanguard also reports that Nigeria’s national grid recorded a loss of 4,091 MWh/h in September.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with praise-singers providing party agenda and scorecards at rallies.

Next paper, The Punch leads with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, saying that some of the names on the presidential pardon list may be dropped.

Finally, The Nation leads with Prof. Amupitan declaring that the problem of logistics during elections will be tackled.

Vanguard News