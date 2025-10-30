Nigerian newspapers review: How to fix security challenges – Service Chiefs

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the newly appointed Service Chiefs pleading with the Federal Government for proper funding to battle insecurity in Nigeria.

Another headline features President Bola Tinubu excluding convicts of kidnapping, drugs and firearms from the clemency list.

Vanguard also reports that indigenes of Onitsha have waved flags of support towards the re-election of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with the Federal Government backtracking on pardon as Nigerians question the process that led to the initial list.

Next paper, The Punch leads with military investigations revealing the disbursement of N45 billion through the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to some persons and soldiers for the alleged overthrow of President Tinubu.

Finally, The Nation reports that 55 persons were removed from the presidential pardon list as 120 others enjoy prerogative of mercy.

Vanguard News