Nigerian newspapers review: Give us results, not excuses, Tinubu tells service chiefs

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with

President Bola Tinubu telling the newly appointed service chiefs that results are expected, not excuses.

Another headline has the Anambra State Government clarifying that Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s promise of reward to members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was to tackle voter apathy.

Vanguard also reports that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is set to stick with Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, with or without qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with an analysis of how courts are facing neglect across the country.

Next paper, The Punch leads with the price of petrol hitting over N1,000 per litre as President Tinubu approves 15 per cent ad valorem import tariff on petroleum products.

Finally, The Nation has a report that former President Goodluck Johnathan will not be eligible to contest in the 2027 election, according to Justice Isa Salami.

Vanguard News