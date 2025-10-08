Nigerian newspapers review: [Federal highway of horror Pt 2] Motorists, travellers in anguish

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the anguish motorists and travellers undergo on unmotorable federal highways.

Another headline has the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor (retd), saying in his book “SCARS: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum”, launched recently in Abuja, that Boko Haram does not attack just Christians, as people of other religions also get attacked.

Vanguard also reports that President Bola Tinubu is seeking approval for $2.3 billion external borrowing.

Moving on to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with the North Central facing anxiety over extreme insecurity lingering in different states in the region.

Next paper, The Punch leads with President Tinubu to pick the successor of Prof Mahmood Yakubu as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the Council of State meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

Finally, The Nation leads with President Tinubu accepting the resignation of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, following allegations of falsifying academic certificates.

Vanguard News