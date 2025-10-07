Nigerian newspapers review: [Federal highway of horror] Collapsed roads making life unbearable for travellers

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard reports on the unbearable roads on federal highways across Nigerian states, ravaged by potholes, broken shoulders and collapsed drainage systems.

Another headline has the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) preparing for a nationwide strike as non-teaching staff issue an ultimatum.

Vanguard also reports on the BEER sectional group saying that the tax stamp could potentially worsen inflation in the country.

Another newspaper, The Guardian, leads with the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) voicing out as institutions hike tuition fees for the sole gain of profit.

Next paper, The Punch leads with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) tackling Vice President Kashim Shettima as he defends Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Finally, The Nation has the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Olawale Edun, claiming that the allocation to states has increased by 111 per cent.

Vanguard News