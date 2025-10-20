Nigerian newspapers review: [EndSARS@5] Memories, martyrs, unfinished struggle for justice

A file image from the 2020 #EndSARS protest.

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the fifth anniversary of the #EndSARS protests and the unfinished struggle for justice.

Another headline features Senator Ned Nwoko accusing his wife, actress Regina Daniels, of drug and alcohol addiction following her outburst in a viral video.

Vanguard also reports that activist Omoyele Sowore has urged the police to protect protesters who would be calling for the release of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday, October 20.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with farmers in limbo as bureaucracy stalls N50 billion tractor rollout.

Next paper, The Punch’s top headline states that the #FreeNnamdiKanu protesters have vowed to continue demonstrations in Aso Villa despite security warnings.

Finally, The Nation leads with the PDP’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, claiming that a letter from the party to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the proposed national convention that had his signature was fake.

Vanguard News